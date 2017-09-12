Video: Delve into the sewers of Harrogate - the blockage hotspot

As Harrogate continues to be a hotspot for blocked sewers, Yorkshire Water offered the Harrogate Advertiser an exclusive visit to one of the town’s problem areas, to uncover the some of the murky myths behind our wastewater system and find out exactly what we should and shouldn’t be flushing down the toilet...

Reporter Hollie Bone was joined on site by Yorkshire Water Network Service Technicians, Callum Warburton and Phil Atkinson and Customer Services Optimiser, Tom Philips.