Village unites to fight 150 homes plan

COUNCILLORS are being urged to refuse “opportunistic” plans for 150 houses on the edge of an a sought-after East Riding village.

Members of the East Riding Council’s planning committee meet on Thursday to discuss plans by Cheshire-based Gladman Developments for the new estate in fields off West Field Lane, Swanland.

The site is not allocated for housing in the recently-approved planning bluprint for the area and 300 residents and David Davis MP have written to object.

The proposals are from the same developers, who earlier this year lost an appeal to build houses on a 6.2 hectares of fields off Little Wold Lane, South Cave.

Swanland Parish Council said in both cases the company was trying to thwart the conclusions of the Local Plan, adding: “To approve the application would send a message to developers that the East Riding was open for any development however detrimental, overriding the objections of the planners and the local community.”

The village has already been set a target of 165 houses as part of the Local Plan, and the extra houses, on 8.58 hectares, would see that double to 315 homes.

Haltemprice and Howden MP David Davis has also weighed in saying another 150 homes would put further pressure on local services and cause traffic in the village to increase “to an unacceptable level.” Planners are recommending refusal, saying large-scale unplaned development in the open countryside is a “clear and significant departure” from the development plan.