Yorkshire ignored as top 10 greatest UK views is revealed

The view from the summit of Snowdon has been named the UK's best sight... but none of Yorkshire's many gems have been selected in the nationwide poll.

Snowdonia, the mountainous region which features the highest peak in Wales at 1,085 metres, was voted number one in a poll of more than 2,500 people to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone.

The Three Sisters mountain range in Glencoe Valley, Scotland, which has been named the UK's second best sight in a poll of more than 2,500 people to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Yorkshire’s ten best spring walks



The top 10 views include prehistoric monument Stonehenge in Wiltshire, Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, St Ives Bay in Cornwall and the Palace of Westminster in London.

The most important factor for a quintessentially British view was found to be rolling countryside, with 42% of people agreeing with that statement.

However, such Yorkshire delights as the Cow and Calf in Ilkley, Castle Hill in Huddersfield, Five Locks at Bingley, Whitby Abbey, Fountain's Abbey, Bolton Abbey and even Top Withins at Haworth were ignored.

These were found to be the top 10 greatest views in the UK:

Stonehenge, which has been named the UK's third best sight in a poll of more than 2,500 people.

1 Snowdonia - view of Llyn Llydaw from the summit of Snowdon, Wales

2 Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley, Scotland

3 Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England

4 St Ives Bay, Cornwall, England

St Ives Bay in Cornwall, which has been named the UK's fourth best sight in a poll of more than 2,500 people to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone.

5 Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England

6 Loch Ness - view from Dores, Scottish Highlands, Scotland

7 Buttermere, Lake District, England

8 Westminster Bridge - view of the Palace of Westminster, London, England

Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, which has been named the UK's fifth best sight in a poll of more than 2,500 people.

9 Giant's Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

10 Loch Lomond - view from Conic Hill, Dunbartonshire, Scotland