Yorkshire MP urges review of flooding defences

A YORKSHIRE MP has urged the Government to review its flood plans after the first significant storm of the winter caused widespread disruption.

Firefighters were called out to help residents bail out their homes and drivers trapped in their cars.

The scene at Sleights, near Whitby on the A169 after heavy rainfall washed all the gravel out of an escape lane. Picture: SWNS

The Met Office said that at Fylingdales over 42mm of rainfall had been recorded.

While several properties were flooded, the majority of the disruption from Storm Angus in the region came from impassable roads and damage to the rail network.

The A169 at Blue Bank, Sleights on the outskirts of Whitby was one of the worst affected areas where seven vehicles were stuck in water. Nearby at The Carrs at Ruswarp two more people were rescued from their car.

Train services connecting Leeds and Sheffield to Manchester were interrupted in the morning.

Abandoned cars are left on the A65 near Ilkley, after overnight flooding

Storm Angus struck as the first anniversary approaches of the floods which devastated parts of Yorkshire last winter.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell, the Shadow Environment Secretary, said: “As the floods continue to hit across the UK our thoughts are with residents, businesses and farmers who have been flooded as a result of Storm Angus. We must also recognise the hard and dangerous work of the emergency services.

“One year on from the last major floods to hit the UK and it is clear that the National Flood Resilience Plan isn’t working.

“I have written to the Minister to call for urgent cross-party discussions to ensure that we build a proper national strategy that puts flood defence and resilience at its heart, as well as address the impact of climate change.”

The P&O Pride of Canterbury ferry arrives at the Port of Dover in Kent, as heavy rain, strong winds and flash flooding have brought widespread disruption

The A169 remained closed yesterday as North Yorkshire County Council cleared gravel washed from the escape road by the flood water.

Other roads across the county, including Cattal Bridge near Tockwith and the road from Bishop Monkton to Roecliffe were also closed as the clean-up continued.

Coun Don Mackenzie, the county council’s executive member for highways, said: “A few roads remain closed and we continue to monitor the highways network and work to get the roads open as soon as we can.

“However, it is very important that people continue to drive carefully owing to surface water on roads across the county.”

The disruption experienced in Yorkshire was mirrored across the country. Passengers on a ferry from Rosslare to Fishguard were finally able to disembark yesterday morning after spending the night in heavy seas off the Welsh coast after it was deemed too dangerous to attempt to dock.

Rail services in both the South West and North East were significantly disrupted by the storm.

The Environment Agency had flood warnings in force across the country.

Comment: Page 12.