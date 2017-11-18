Yorkshire set for big freeze with temperatures dropping to -4

Wrap up warm if you're heading out tomorrow morning as temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -4C tonight.

It's been a cold end to the week across Yorkshire with tomorrow morning seeing the lowest temperatures of the season so far.

But things are expected to become milder as we head into next week.

Here's a handy guide on how to quickly clear your windscreen.

And here's the Met Office forecast for the coming days:

Today:

After the clearance of early cloud and patchy rain it will be a dry, cold day with sunny periods and a brisk northwesterly wind. There may be the odd patch of cloud forming over the hills from time to time. Maximum temperature 7C.

Frozen windscreens are on the cards

Tonight:

Remaining cold, clear and dry overnight with widespread frost as the brisk northwesterly wind eases inland. Remaining breezy near the coast which will keep the frost at bay. Minimum temperature -4C.

Sunday:

After a cold frosty start Sunday morning will be fine, sunny and dry. Breezy but less windy than Saturday. Cloud thickening during the afternoon with patchy rain through the evening. Maximum temperature 6C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy with long periods of rain, possibly turning wintry over higher parts of the Pennines. Wednesday; strong winds, further rain or showers. Milder.