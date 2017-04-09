Yorkshire sun: Our favourite photos from a beautiful weekend + forecast

What a weekend! Yorkshire has basked in sunshine and rising temperatures and people have made the most of it.

Our favourite relaxing destinations, including Scarborough beach, have been busy with people shaking off their winter woes under the spring sun.

Lemurs cooling off with an ice lolly at the Yorkshire Wildlife park near Doncaster on the warmest day of the year .

These are some of our favourite photos from a beautiful couple of days in God's county as thermometers recorded highs of 23C.

And we're glad everyone has been making the most of it as temperatures could now fall by 10C on Monday.

Here's what to expect over the coming days, according to the Met Office:

Monday:

Patrick and Marta Kennedy enjoy the warm weather in the Museum Gardens, York. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Occasionally sunny during the day, but cloud will tend to increase at times with a few showers developing. A fresher feeling day with northwesterly breezes and temperatures nearer to normal. Maximum temperature 13C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Mainly dry on Tuesday with brisk winds. Rain clearing, then bright on Wednesday with fresh feeling winds, with some showers. Often dry, bright on Thursday, but a few showers on hills.