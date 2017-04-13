Epic adventure makes a splash in city dock

Staged on water in a Hull dock, with boats buzzing around, the odd explosion and flames thrown in, and several actors bravely plunging in, Flood can fairly lay claim to being an “extraordinary” piece of theatre.

The audience watched from the dockside, armed with a monocular for a close up, and headphones which caught every breath and sigh.

A “drownded” young girl is dragged alive from the sea in a net, the name Gloriana etched on her knuckles. She is bought ashore setting in train a series of events which threatens the world. To some she is Christ-like; to the son of the fishermen who rescued her, a symbol of evil “who bought the storm.”

A parable for our times, Flood weaves deep fears about migrants with love stories and a cataclysmic flood, in a poetic, mystifying way. The rain begins and doesn’t stop until a tidal wave smashes through the city.

Impossible to categorise, it was part-musical and strongly political, with “filmic” special effects including giant projections onto clouds of vapour. It ended on a cliff-hanger with the girl leaping into the dock waters, after an attempt to kill her.

The sell-out production by Leeds-based Slung Low, commissioned for Hull 2017, continues tonight and tomorrow, with part three of the story, which begun online, to be broadcast on the BBC in the summer.