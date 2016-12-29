‘Epic’ Leeds school trip to India

Students and teachers from a Pudsey school have returned from a life-changing visit to their sister school in Northern India.

A group of 20 pupils and four staff members from Fulneck School spent three weeks experiencing the culture and joining in with lessons at the Moravian Institute in Dehradun.

Fuklneck pupils ‘buddied-up’ with their Indian counterparts, giving them the chance to teach each other their different customs and backgrounds.

As well as experiencing the school and town at Dehradun, pupils had a chance to explore historic temples, visit academic institutions and even climb the foothills of the Himalayas

After bidding a fond goodbye to their new friends at the Moravian Institute, the Fulneck staff and pupils toured the north of India for another week.

The school party travelled down the Ganges River, witnessing some of the Hindu ceremonies and festivals held along the length of the river.

Ending their epic journey at the historic city of Agra, the pupils had a chance to visit the city’s two great landmarks, the imposing Agra Fort and the iconic Taj Mahal.

Fulkneck School Principal Deborah Newman said: “This was a life-changing experience for the pupils who, for three weeks, got to live a totally different culture and way of life.

“For many this was a journey of a lifetime, but it wasn’t just a holiday.

“It was an opportunity for them to meet young people of their own age and to see how they live and learn. For some it was a real culture shock.

“However, lasting relationships were forged and this trip has strengthened the cultural and personal links between the two schools.”