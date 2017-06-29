Escaped prisoner recaptured after fleeing from hospital grounds

An escaped prisoner who fled his police escort when leaving hospital has been recaptured.

Daniel Brown, 22, had been on the run since June 14, when he fled from the car park of St James's Hospital after receiving treatment.

He could not be traced on the day, and last week a huge police search took police in Farnley after reports he was seen there.

He has now been found in Wakefield and returned to custody.

A 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: "Brown was arrested as a direct result of information from the public following our previous appeal and we are very grateful for that assistance."