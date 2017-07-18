Everything you need to know about the new £10 note... and the controversy surrounding it

Just as we've stopped trying to rip apart the new indestructible £5 notes, the new £10 note is set to be revealed by Bank of England governor Mark Carney at Winchester Cathedral today.

It will feature a portrait of Jane Austen, with the note being being launched on the 200th anniversary of her death, where the author is buried. Like its predecessor, the £10 note will be waterproof and 'unrippable'. But not everyone is happy with the new design...