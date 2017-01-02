Ex-Leeds United star announces engagement to boyfriend

FORMER Leeds United star Robbie Rogers has announced that he is to marry his boyfriend.

Rogers and his partner Greg Berlanti, a TV producer, announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

Rogers wrote in the post: "Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible... I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. ❤ Happy New Year!"

Rogers came out as gay in 2013, while announcing his retirement from professional football – but he has since come out of retirement and now plays for LA Galaxy.