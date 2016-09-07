Ex-Yorkshire police chief faces down Sports Direct shareholders as boss flashes wad of £50 notes

Under-fire Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell has said he will step down at next year’s annual general meeting if he does not have the support of shareholders.

Mr Hellawell, who has faced calls from leading shareholder groups to leave his position, offered his resignation at the weekend after the retailer came under pressure over “Victorian” working practices at its warehouse in Shirebrook, Derbyshire.

Former West Yorkshire Chief Constable Keith Hellawell at home in Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

However, the former West Yorkshire Police chief constable said at Sports Direct’s AGM on Wednesday that he would remain in the role after the board unanimously backed him to continue and assist in further improvements.

But he added that what Sports Direct’s statement did not say was that “if, by the end of the AGM next year, I don’t have the support of shareholders, I will step down”.

He said the financial year had been “challenging” and the group’s financial performance was “disappointing”.

His comments came after the retailer said earnings are expected to come in at £300 million for the year, down from last year’s £381.4 million.

Shares in Sports Direct took a hammering as a result, plunging more than 9%, with the firm also saying that its capital expenditure is set “to substantially increase”.

On Tuesday, Sports Direct announced a raft of measures aimed at addressing concerns over working practices at its Shirebrook warehouse.

Founder and majority shareholder Mike Ashley, meanwhile, lashed out at unions, blaming them for the retailer’s long list of problems and claiming MPs do not understand the scale of the business.

During an “open day”, the billionaire accused Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner of “showboating” when challenged over plans to reform working practices.

He said: “This is probably your fault we are in this mess because we can’t talk to you. I made a commitment to make a difference, I am trying, don’t pull me down.

“I accept I have made some errors and I accept I can learn something. Please don’t do the whole showboating thing, it will make me turn away and it’s the people who work in Sports Direct who suffer.”

Mr Turner had enraged the Newcastle United owner after suggesting that Mr Ashley should be offering more guaranteed hours to staff.

Mr Ashley also hit back at the MPs who put him through the ringer at a House of Commons Business Select Committee hearing in June.

“One thing I am not allowed to say, but I am going to, is I disagree a little bit with what the MPs said. In 2008ish maybe nine, the web turnover was circa £10 million. In 2016/17 wherever we are now the web turnover is £500 million.

“It is incredibly labour intensive to pick and pack for the web. The facilities built across the road were built for retail. If you are an MP in the House of Commons you can’t possibly understand the scale and the size of this operation. Even if we did it all again, we would still make mistakes.”

However, the tycoon added that he “clearly could have done a better job” at the company.

During a tour of the company’s Shirebrook warehouse, Mr Ashley said he did not “knowingly” or “deliberately” run the operation badly, adding that the firm’s rapid growth and the sheer scale of the business had made it difficult to get it right.

At one stage Mr Ashley - who has been lambasted for not paying staff the National Minimum Wage, using zero-hour contracts and presiding over “Victorian” working practices - pulled out a wad of fifty pound notes as he emptied his pockets during a mock search.

Mr Hellawell’s words at the AGM did nothing to appease Standard Life Investments, the firm’s second largest shareholder.

The investment giant confirmed it has voted against the company’s remuneration report and against the reappointment of all non-executive directors, in addition to calling for a full and independent review of corporate governance.

Euan Stirling, Standard Life’s head of stewardship and environmental, social and governance investment, said responses to its inquiries “have been either unconvincing or non-existent”.

He added: “We increasingly believe that a structural change in the way that the company is governed is now required.

“Tight cost control can be an attractive feature of a business. However, taken too far, and with a focus on the short term, it can and does result in the starvation of investment in talent, facilities and infrastructure which can leave a business vulnerable to its competitors and its own weaknesses.”