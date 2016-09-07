Ex-Yorkshire police chief faces down Sports Direct shareholders at stormy AGM

Under-fire Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell has said he will step down at next year’s annual general meeting if he does not have the support of shareholders.

Mr Hellawell, who has faced calls from leading shareholder groups to leave his position, offered his resignation at the weekend after the retailer came under pressure over “Victorian” working practices at its warehouse in Shirebrook, Derbyshire.

Mike Ashley

However, the former West Yorkshire Police chief constable said at Sports Direct’s AGM on Wednesday that he would remain in the role after the board unanimously backed him to continue and assist in further improvements.

But he added that what Sports Direct’s statement did not say was that “if, by the end of the AGM next year, I don’t have the support of shareholders, I will step down”.

He said the financial year had been “challenging” and the group’s financial performance was “disappointing”.

His comments came after the retailer said earnings are expected to come in at £300 million for the year, down from last year’s £381.4 million.

Shares in Sports Direct took a hammering as a result, plunging more than 9%, with the firm also saying that its capital expenditure is set “to substantially increase”.

On Tuesday, Sports Direct announced a raft of measures aimed at addressing concerns over working practices at its Shirebrook warehouse.

Founder and majority shareholder Mike Ashley said in a video statement that he would put a workers’ representative on its board.

Speaking about Sports Direct’s failure to pay the National Minimum Wage to some staff, Mr Hellawell said: “We have paid back a sum to the workforce who we feel were damaged, if that’s the right word, by the process which we went through.

“It was paid on August 16 and we are still trying, as we said in the report, to trace people who worked for us and have moved on. We are trying to do everything we can to recompense people who were damaged by that process.”

Mr Ashley told the House of Commons Business Select Committee in June that staff were not paid during security searches at the end of their shift, meaning they took home less than the minimum amount required by law.

He told MPs the company was also moving to shore up its processes by strengthening its human resources operation after investigations revealed that it was “failing in many ways in HR”.

“When I say failing, we were failing our workforce and failing the staff,” he said.

He added that the retailer was employing a full-time nurse and a welfare officer, and will aim to improve upon the systems that already exist.

However, Mr Hellawell’s words did nothing to appease Standard Life Investments, the firm’s second largest shareholder.

The investment giant confirmed it has voted against the company’s remuneration report and against the reappointment of all non-executive directors, in addition to calling for a full and independent review of corporate governance.

Euan Stirling, Standard Life’s head of stewardship and environmental, social and governance investment, said responses to its inquiries “have been either unconvincing or non-existent”.

He added: “We increasingly believe that a structural change in the way that the company is governed is now required.

“Tight cost control can be an attractive feature of a business. However, taken too far, and with a focus on the short term, it can and does result in the starvation of investment in talent, facilities and infrastructure which can leave a business vulnerable to its competitors and its own weaknesses.”

Amid heated exchanges at the AGM, Mr Ashley clashed with members of Unite, blaming the union for business’s problems.

In response to Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner, he said: “This is probably your fault we are in this mess because we can’t talk to you. I made a commitment to make a difference, I am trying, don’t pull me down.

“I accept I have made some errors and I accept I can learn something. Please don’t do the whole showboating thing, it will make me turn away and it’s the people who work in Sports Direct who suffer.”

Mr Ashley also criticised an independent shareholder for not declaring that she had links to Unite when she asked a question.

He said there also needed to be more transparency from the unions if they were to begin working together more closely.