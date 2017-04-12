Excellence in Business Awards seek to honour those who give something back

Businesses are more than just mechanisms for generating products, revenue and employment, more often than not they play vital roles in the community they are situated in.

The Community Award at The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards seeks to honour those businesses who give something back to their locale.

It has proven a hugely popular category in terms of nominations and last year was won by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust - an organisation which has massively improved prospects to former mining communities in South Yorkshire. Judges were impressed with the trust, which has invested nearly £160,000 into the region, assisting 105 people into work in the 2015 alone.

Mark Casci, business editor at The Yorkshire Post, said: “We are looking for the organisations which are demonstrating first class track records of helping their communities. In my years of reporting on Yorkshire business I know that these programmes are often the areas that bosses are most proud of.”

This year sees us welcome back global law firm DLA Piper as sponsor. Also on board are Doncaster Sheffield Airport and Leeds Beckett University who will back the categories of Commercial Space and Entrepreneur respectively. CNG are also confirmed as table sponsors.

Companies with a turnover over £50m. Sponsored by DLA Piper: This category honours the commercial giants which conduct business on a vast scale.

Companies with a turnover between £10m and £50m: This award focuses on mid-tier firms which are the real powerhouse of the region’s economy.

Companies with a turnover up to £10m: Our region has a world class collection of SMEs and it is here we honour them.

Commercial space. Sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Seeking inspiring uses of commercial space which showcase the real value of world class architects and designers.

Entrepreneur. Sponsored by Leeds Beckett: This award honours a rare individual who inspires others to greatness.

Community: Recognising those businesses that have benefited the area in which they are based.

Young Business: Focusing on rapidly growing businesses in our region.

Outstanding Employer: This award recognises those employers that truly value their staff, and reward them in a sustainable way that nurtures the company.

Exporter: The winner of this award is really helping to drive the export-led recovery.

Technology: In this category, we are seeking a winner who harnesses technology to give their firm the edge.

Turnaround: This award honours a business that is flourishing after coming back from the brink.

Diversity: This honours companies that value every employee, and have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure they attract and retain a workforce that reflects the diversity of British society.

Leadership: Nobody forgets a great leader, and this award honours an individual who has displayed courage, tenacity and wisdom in a tough role.

Apprenticeship: The winner of this award will have placed apprenticeships at the heart of the company’s growth plans.