Exciting new restaurant set to open in Harrogate

A new restaurant is to open in Harrogate offering what it says will be a spectacular approach to the art of cooking.
Set to be located in a space just along from the Damn Yankee, the newcomer is set to specialise in Chinese cuisine.
Called Haks - Little Royal Baths, it describes itself as "an exciting new concept" and it invites future diners to "experience true kitchen theatre."
It continues: "Watch our chef cook your meal in front of your very eyes behind a glass booth in the restaurant!"
The sign on the window at 8 Station Parade hints that the new restaurant will be opening soon.
