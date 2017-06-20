EXCLUSIVE: 32 senior managerial roles at risk at Yorkshire Building Society

Thirty two senior managerial roles are at risk at Yorkshire Building Society as the firm seeks to restructure its leadership team.

The society, based in Leeds, said the new managerial set-up would “improve overall governance, effectiveness and efficiency”.

The jobs at risk are based in both Leeds and Bradford.

The news comes after the society put 400 frontline roles at risk as part of branch closure programme which affected 48 of its branches.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Building Society said: “Yorkshire Building Society is putting in place a revised executive and senior leadership structure which reflects the Society’s size and scale and supports its focus on its core business of mortgages and savings. The proposed revised structure will improve overall governance, effectiveness and efficiency.

“These proposals would ensure the Society responds to the changing external environment and follows recent changes to its brands, branches and services.

“The new proposed structure includes eight chief officers, including the chief executive, who will drive business strategy, supported by a leadership team. Under the proposals, the existing senior leadership team will be reduced to 16 roles, which will have broader responsibilities to drive the business forward.

“There are currently 32 roles at risk of redundancy.”