Exclusive: First look at new Leeds ‘supertowers’

Here’s an exclusive first look at the proposed design of two new skyscrapers which could form part of a major £350m regeneration scheme in Leeds’s former industrial heartland.

The towers - the tallest being 40 storeys high - are among the eye-catching highlights of a brand new revised masterplan for the Temple Quarter development.

The project, which includes hundreds of homes, offices, a hotel, primary school and health centre, would transform several parcels of land to the north and south of Globe Road and Water Lane in Holbeck.

It’s all part of the wider South Bank redevelopment vision for the city.

The masterplan, unveiled to planning chiefs for the first time this week, is an alternative to an office-dominated proposal for the same site which was presented to Leeds City Council last year.

Jon Kenny, director at developers CEG, said the revised scheme was a show of confidence in “realising the landmark gateway potential” of the area.

The taller tower would be around the same height as Bridgewater Place - currently Leeds’s tallest building - and the second would be similar in height to the Candle House apartments development.

There was broad approval for the plans from members of Leeds council’s City Plans Panel.

However councillor Peter Gruen said the design could afford to be more adventurous - and the towers should be “iconic buildings”.

“They should say something different that the city hasn’t yet said and those buildings don’t say anything different, they don;say anything new, they don’t say ‘This is Leeds’,” he said.

“I want to see something that sets a new bar. And really, it’s an architect’s dream. You can let your imagination run wild.”

He added the earmarked site was a “prestigious” part of the city and urged the developer to use the “totality of the range” of design ideas and materials available, and avoid being “one dimension” in approach.

Meanwhile his panel colleague councillor Tom Ledley suggested the taller tower was “a bit over the top”, but acknowledged it was a “marker for the future” in terms of the city’s ambitions.

OPEN DAYS

Two public consultation events will be held next month on the latest Temple Quarter proposals.

Saturday, February 4 between 10am and 1pm at Holbeck Working Men’s Club, Jenkinson Lawn, Holbeck.

Tuesday, February 7 from 6pm-8pm at St Matthew’s Community Centre, St Matthew’s Street.

See www.cegsouthbank.co.uk for more details.