Exclusive James Bond footage for North Yorkshire event

Have your say

Cinema history will come to Pateley Bridge this weekend in a charity event sure to appeal to James Bond fans, film buffs and silent movie enthusiasts alike.

Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall is getting all set to roll out the red carpet on Sunday night to welcome one of the British film industry’s greatest figures of the last 70 years.

The star of the charity film night spectacular is veteran cinematographer and former chairman of BAFTA, Sir Sydney Samuelson CBE.

The first-ever British film commissioner will be showing a silent movie called.

This fascinating piece of film history called A Couple of Down and Outs was produced by his father after the First World War.

This rare screening will see the film accompanied by live music by a piano player who specialises in this field.

And Captain Will Samuelson, the nephew of Sir Sydney and a top helicopter film pilot, will be showing unseen film footage from classic James Bond movies and of The Queen herself joining in the 007 fun by ‘parachuting’ at the 2012 London Olympics.

In 1985 Sir Sydney, 91, received the Michael Balcon Award and in 1993 a Fellowship of BAFTA, the Academy’s highest honour.

In 1995 he received a knighthood for services to the British Film Commission.

Captain Will Samuelson is known not only for his work on recent James Bond outings but also hit movies such as Star Wars - The Force Awakens and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

The exciting event starts at 6.30pm with film students showing their short ten-minute documentaries they have completed recently as part of their coursework.

It is anticipated there will be a question and answer session with the VIP guests at the end of the showing of the films.

The evening will raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity and the Memorial Hall (Cinema in the Dale) Pateley.