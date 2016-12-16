Exotic birds stolen during school burglary

Pupils have been left devastated after thieves broke into school premises and stole a number of exotic birds.

The selection of 14 parakeets and doves were kept in an aviary at the rear of Upper Batley High School.

Between 4pm yesterday, Thursday, December 15, and 9am this morning, thieves entered the premises on Blenheim Drive and cut through the locks to the bird cages.

Danielle Shaw’s 12-year-old son attends the all-boys school and helps look after the birds as part of an animal management NVQ.

She said: “It’s devastating, the kids have all helped buy these birds and given up so much time to look after them.

“It was like a little haven for the kids, how could someone do this? It’s disgusting.

“My son is heartbroken. We just want to raise awareness because somebody will be trying to sell these birds.”

Among the birds taken were rosella parakeets, kakariki parakeets and two doves.

Inspector Mohammed Rauf of the Batley and Spen neighbourhood policing team, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any suspicious activity to get in contact.

“Likewise if any bird fanciers or pet shops are offered birds for sale in a deal that seems suspicious the please call.”

Anyone with details can call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13160737075.