Expansion for jewellery business

Handmade jewellery business Iain Henderson Designs has expanded after undergoing a £30,000 refurbishment.

The Bingley-based premises reopen this month after a transformation to create a new studio, office and workshop space.

The company, which makes personalised jewellery onsite, has been growing since setting up in 1996 and needed extra space as well as a more customer-friendly layout.

The purpose-built studio, in Ghyll Wood Drive, originally housed the public area and the workshop on one floor above the office and a single garage.

The refurbishment has seen the ground floor converted into a new studio and shop. The first floor now houses the office and workshop enabling the company to set up a new ring-cleaning service.

Iain Henderson said: “The studio evolved over time and our business has grown really quickly, beyond our expectations. We’d become so busy, especially on a Saturday, that it could get very noisy when work was going on - which was not ideal for new customers trying to talk to us about their ideas. On the other hand we still wanted people to be able to watch the work progressing,”