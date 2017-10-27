Explosion causes traffic chaos in Sheffield city centre

An explosion is causing traffic chaos in Sheffield city centre following an explosion outside a supermarket.

An underground electrical fire broke out earlier this morning, close to the entrance to the Co-op on the corner of Glossop Road and Clarkson Street.

Police officers have cordoned off the area and firefighters are at the scene along with Northern Powergrid engineers.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area but those caught up in queues said surrounding roads are badly affected.