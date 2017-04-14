Extra buses to cater for Todmorden Show’s county switch

A special “low cost” bus service will operate to take visitors over the county border into Lancashire for this year’s Todmorden Agricultural Show.

The traditional countryside event has been relocated to a field in Cliviger in the Burnley borough following the 11th-hour cancellation of last year’s show when Calderdale Council enforced strict vehicle weight limits and other restrictions to protect flood drainage measures reinstated on Centre Vale Park.

The decision brought to an end more than 100 years of the show being held in the park.

Since then, Todmorden Agricultural Society has invested around £20,000 to make the new location - five miles from Todmorden town centre - ready to host the one-day event, and with car parking space limited, the Society has announced it has struck a deal with First Group to run extra buses on show day.

Investment to make success of Todmorden Show’s move to Lancashire

Operating on June 17, buses numbered 591 will run between Todmorden bus station and Burnley bus station via the show field near the Ram Inn on Burnley Road. Special ‘Showday’ return fares will be available, priced £2 for adults and £1 for children.

The fares will also apply on First’s existing 589 and 592 bus services from 8am to 7.23pm.

As a result, a bus will run at least every 15 minutes to take visitors to and from the show.

First family tickets or group day tickets for up to five people will also be available, priced £5.

John Greenwood, spokesman for the Society, said: “We hope as many people as possible will use the comprehensive bus link to come and see this year’s event, which will offer a packed day’s entertainment for all the family.”

