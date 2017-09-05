Extra police on Rotherham streets in day of action

Extra police officers are working in Rotherham today in a day of action aimed at tackling crime and issues of concern in communities.

Officers are on duty in the town centre, Kimberworth and Masbrough as part of Operation Duxford, which is aimed at tackling crime, addressing problems in local communities and meeting members of the public.

In the town centre officers are set to be joined by Rotherham Council representatives to provide advice and support to members of the public who are homeless.

They will also be tackling street drinkers and anti-social behaviour.

In Kimberworth and Masbrough, drug related offences and criminal damage will be addressed.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Chapman, who is overseeing today’s operation, said: “The overall purpose of today’s activity is to use a high visibility police presence to take robust action to resolve criminal behaviour across Rotherham.

“I would however like to reassure the community that this is not only one day of action, officers will continue to take action to resolve community issues, protect members of the public and work to bring offenders engaging in illegal activity to justice.

"Our focus remains keeping the communities of Rotherham safe and working with partnership agencies to create a happy place to live.”