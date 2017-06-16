Extra police patrols after three attacks in Sheffield suburbs

Police patrols have been stepped up in two neighbouring Sheffield suburbs after two stabbings and a shooting in less than 24 hours.

Extra patrols and high visibility policing have been put on in Fir Vale and Firth Park after a day of mayhem in which one man was shot and two others were stabbed.

In the first two attacks, at around 3.38am on Thursday, a 21-year-old was shot in his leg and a 33-year-old was stabbed in his neck when violence flared in the Wensley Street area of Fir Vale.

Detectives believe the attacks were both linked.

In the third incident, which is not thought to be connected to the earlier violence, a 43-year-old man was stabbed in his back close to a children's centre at the entrance to Firth Park on Hucklow Road, Firth Park.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in a stable condition last night.

A 38-year-old man taken to hospital with a head injury has since been discharged.

Two men, aged 33 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the two Fir Vale attacks.

Detectives are still investigating the later incident.

Inspector Richard Burgess, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "I want to reassure the local communities that these incidents have dedicated teams investigating them and are being dealt with as a priority.

"The incidents in Fir Vale and Firth Park are not being treated as linked at this time, however I fully understand the concerns residents will have due to the close proximity and timings in which they occurred.

"We will be deploying extra patrols and mounted officers into the areas over the coming days to provide a high visibility police presence and to offer reassurance to our communities."

Detectives are particularly keen to trace witnesses to the early morning violence in Fir Vale, when most people were in bed.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Henderson said: "We are still in the early stages of this investigation, however we do believe both of the incidents in Fir Vale are connected and I would ask anyone who may have information to please call 101, or make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously.

"I appreciate they occurred in the early hours when most people will have been asleep, however the attacks did take place in the street and I would appeal to anyone who may have heard something, or may have been awake and seen anyone in the area acting suspiciously around the time, or earlier in the evening, to please come forward."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.