Extra trains for Harrogate Christmas Market

Harrogate is set for a surge in visitors to its Christmas market after Virgin Trains East Coast confirmed it will run special services to the event.

Extra trains will run from London King’s Cross to Harrogate on the mornings of Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November, with return services to the capital later in the day.

Return travel from London to Harrogate for these service starts at £29 in standard class (£14.50 single).

Virgin Trains commercial director Suzanne Donnelly said:

“We’re committed to supporting Harrogate Christmas Market and we’re confident these additional services, and fantastic value fares, will prove very popular.

“Promoting travel to the market is one of a number of initiatives we’re looking at as part of our commitment to supporting the town’s tourist industry, economy and community ahead of our planned introduction of a two-hourly service between Harrogate and London from 2019.”

Brian Dunsby, who leads the market’s organising committee, said:

“We’re very pleased to have the support of Virgin Trains and, with just four weeks to go before we open our Christmas market, we hope this will persuade many people from across Virgin’s east coast route to travel to Harrogate to see what the town has to offer.”

The additional trains are:

Saturday November 19 departing London King’s Cross at 07.35am and arriving into Harrogate at 10.28am, with the return scheduled to depart at 18.29pm and arrive into London King’s Cross at 21.41pm.

Sunday November 20, departing London King’s Cross at 08.56am and arriving into Harrogate at 12.10pm, with the return scheduled to depart at 16.10pm and arrive back into London King’s Cross at 19.25pm.