‘Eye-catching’ study into potential of Leeds to be revealed

A Major new study into the huge growth potential of Leeds is set to be published next week.

Economists from Cambridge University have been commissioned by leading property developers CEG to look at the city’s economy, its past performance and its future prospects leading up to 2030.

The report from Cambridge Economic Associates in association with Cambridge Econometrics is set to be published one week today. Those involved in its production say it makes some eye-catching predictions about job creation based on the substantial expansion of knowledge-based industries in Leeds.

But it also warns that civic and business leaders must tackle key constraints to growth, including local and regional transport capacity, skills and the availability of space in the city centre.

CEG is involved in a number of transformational projects in Leeds, including the Kirkstall Forge and the South Bank developments.

Jon Kenny, development director at CEG, said: “This study provides analysis and forecasts which as a committed corporate citizen of Leeds we believe will prove to be invaluable.”

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “We are looking forward to publication of the Cambridge CEG report as it will underline the huge economic growth potential that exists in Leeds.”