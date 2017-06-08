Facebook links DOWN with users unable to share posts on Election Day 2017

Users are unable to share posts on Facebook on election day, according to social network users.

Many users have reported being unable to share any articles or post links on the day the UK heads to the polls in the general election.

Although users are able to post status updates, whenever they try sharing a link the site refuses to allow the post or it continues to say 'fetching preview'.

The problem comes on the day of the general election with Facebook being a major tool of each party during the campaign.

It is currently unclear what is causing the issue that's affecting some of the world's biggest publishers.

Independent website Down Detector is reporting that some 37 per cent of users reporting problems with the site are having trouble logging in another 31 per cent experiencing a 'total blackout' from the site.