Fallen lamp starts flat fire in Sheffield

A lamp which had fallen over was found to be the cause of a fire at a ground floor flat in Sheffield.

On Saturday at 5:17pm firefighters from Central, Parkway and Birley Moor green watches attended the flat at Arundel Street and worked quickly to bring the blaze under control. Luckily, there were no injuries.

It is thought the fire was started accidentally by a lamp falling into a pile of clothes.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We would like to reiterate the importance of switching off all electrical appliances when you are not in the property.”