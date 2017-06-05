Fallen tree causing ‘severe’ rail delays in Calderdale

There are severe train delays in Calderdale this afternoon (Monday) because of a fallen tree on the line.

Leeds to Manchester and Leeds to Blackpool North services are disrupted in both directions.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Just after 3pm, a driver reported having struck a tree on the line between Leeds and Manchester just outside of Mytholmroyd station.

“All trains on the line are currently stopped whilst Network Rail workers visit site to investigate.

“Mytholmroyd Fire service will also be attending. We’d like to thank passengers for their patience and apologise for any disruption which they are experiencing.”

Rail replacement coaches are running between Bradford Forster Square Station and Hebden Bridge.

Services between York and Blackpool will operate between York and Halifax, restarting at Hebden Bridge through to Blackpool.

Replacement buses have been requested to operate between Halifax and Hebden Bridge.

Calder Valley services will operate between Leeds and Halifax, restarting at Hebden Brdge. Services via Brighouse are currently not operating.

Northern Rail says it is not known when normal service will resume.