Falling demand harms Land Securities

Land Securities, the owner of Trinity Leeds and White Rose shopping centres has said it expected its retail and London offices portfolio to show resilience in a market weakened by the vote to leave the European Union.

Land Securities, the developer of London’s “Walkie Talkie” skyscraper at 20 Fenchurch Street, said the decline in its portfolio value (NAV) over the six months ended September 30 had been less than the fall in the wider market.

“We’re in as a good a place as we possibly could be for the current market,” Mr Greenslade said.

The FTSE100 company also increased its interim dividend payment by 9.8 per cent and its shares rose 2.3 per cent.

Britain’s property market was one of the biggest victims of the turmoil following the June 23 Brexit vote. Several commercial property funds were suspended at one point due to concerns that firms would leave for Europe and housebuilders were hit by worries that fewer people would buy flats. Although commercial and residential property data has since indicated improved trading conditions, many fear that these markets may see further pain when Britain begins its divorce from the EU next year.

Momentum has slowed in the commercial construction market, with 40 new schemes started over the past six months, Deloitte’s Winter 2016 survey showed, down from 51 schemes in its previous survey. Housebuilders have also reported pulling back on land purchase plans.