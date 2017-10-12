Famed Sheffield sex shop near where Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker fell from window to become Mangobean coffee house

A famed Sheffield city centre sex shop near to where Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker fell from a window is set to re-open as a coffee house.

The Private Shop in Division Street - formerly known as Sven's Books - is currently being converted into a branch of Mangobean, a UK wide cafe chain.

The former sex shop in Division Street which is set to become a Mangobean coffee house.

The shop had previously been an institution in the city for a number of decades with generations of students and shoppers stifling sniggers when passing its blacked out windows.

It is also nearby to where Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker suffered serious injuries in 1985 after falling from a window - with a "blue plaque" in an adjoining shop window commemorating the event.

The Private Shop, which sold a range of exotic adult items as well as magazines and DVDs, was put up for let by property consultants White Druce Brown last year.

Mangobean, which has been trading for more than a decade, has opened 12 stores across the UK with the Sheffield branch due to open in the coming months.

The store is currently being renovated and converted ahead of it becoming a cafe.

A statement on the firm's website reads: "Through organic growth and a big dollop of ambition, we are becoming one of the fastest growing coffee shop chains in the UK.

"Anyone joining the Mangobean family can be assured that they are joining a franchise that is tried and tested. An affordable and innovative coffee shop, developed by food and drink experts."

The store is currently recruiting staff and anyone interested in applying should contact passion@mangobean.co.uk

It is next door to a haunt for fans of Sheffield band Pulp as the spot where Jarvis fell while trying to impress a girl at a party.

It was from one of the double windows above the parade of shops that the star accidentally fell while attempting to wow a girl with a Spiderman impression after a party.

In an interview he said: "I said, 'Do you want to see something quite interesting?', and she begged me not to do it but I was in the mood.

"It was just senseless bravado, which is quite out of character. I realised I didn't have the strength to do it, or climb back in, so I had to count to three and just let go."

He landed on the pavement fracturing his pelvis and breaking bones including his wrist and ankle. An ambulance took him to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he spent the next six weeks recuperating, forcing the cancellation of shows.