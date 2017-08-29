Families bask in warm bank holiday sunshine by the sea

Sun seekers on the Yorkshire coastline had to cool off in the sea as the region basked in one of the warmest August Bank Holiday weekends for decades.

Temperatures topped 28C and 29C in certain parts of the country and Scarborough’s south bay was packed as families clamoured for some bank-holiday beach fun.

Yesterday was the warmest of the three-day weekend following an unusually wet and cold August so far.

It was also set to be the “potentially the warmest late August Bank Holiday on record which dates back to 1965”, according to Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna.

The UK’s previous top August Bank Holiday temperature was 27.1 degree heat which hit Santon Downham in East Anglia, on August 31, 2009.

Revellers at Leeds Festival welcomed the warm weather, saying it was the first time for years they didn’t need their wellingtons after the Bramham Park site did not become a mud bath. However, the warm spell is not set to last, with forecasters predicting a cooler day for most of the country today, with cloud in the morning, patchy light rain and drizzle but becoming brighter during the afternoon.