Family of Leeds schoolgirl in bone marrow plea

The family of a Leeds schoolgirl battling cancer is urging people to sign up to the bone marrow register, after being told she needs a transplant.

Zara Lundy was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic T-Cell Leukaemia last January.

After undergoing gruelling bouts of chemotherapy and fighting off pneumonia, septicaemia and shingles, the eight-year-old went into remission from the disease earlier this year.

Her parents Jonathan and Michelle, of Normanton, have now been told that Zara, who attends Westwood Primary School in Leeds, has relapsed.

The youngster, whose treatment was initially due to end in April, faces three more months of intensive chemotherapy and will then need a bone marrow transplant in the new year. Her parents said: “To be told your child has cancer the first time is devastating. For her to fight back and then to be told the cancer is back is indescribable.”

The couple are urging people to sign up to the Bone Marrow Register.

Mr Lundy said: “We feel like we have lost control of everything. We are trying to be proactive and get as many people as possible to sign up to the transplant list and raise awareness of how vitally important it is.

“We hope that if our family isn’t a match, there will be someone out there who can help Zara.

“We are doing everything we can to increase her chances of finding one. And at the same time we also want to get more people to join up, to support others in this awful situation.”

To follow Zara’s story visit ‘Zara Lundy – Though she be but little she is fierce’ on Facebook.

Sign up to the register by visiting www.anthonynolan.org.