Family of man shot dead by police on M62 issue statement

The family of a man shot dead by police on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire last night say they are 'distraught' and 'in shock'.

Father-of-two Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 27, died after a police operation on an exit slip road of the motorway at Ainley Top, just north of Huddersfield.

The scene of the shooting

Mr Yaqub’s family issued a statement through solicitors, in which they said they were “in shock” and “distraught”.

Relatives at his home in a cul-de-sac in the Crosland Moor area of the town, said they did not wish to speak.

The statement said: “Mr Yaqub’s family are in shock and are distraught. They would ask the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“The family are aware that the incident that led to the death of Mr Yaqub is currently being investigated by the Independent Police Complains Commission and they do not wish to make any further comment at this stage.”

But flowers were taken to the house and a number of relatives arrived, some embracing as they went into the property.

