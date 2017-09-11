Family's fears for Sheffield student caught up in Hurricane Irma chaos in Orlando

A family have spoken of their fears for a 20-year-old Sheffield student caught up in Hurricane Irma in Orlando.

Charlie McGough is one of thousands of Brits caught up in the storm as it lashes its way across Florida following a trail of destruction in the Caribbean islands.

Hurricane Irma lashes Orlando. (Photo: Charlie McGough).

The student, who is working at Walt Disney World, only arrived in the US a few weeks ago on a work placement.

And her sister has spoken of the family's fears as they stayed awake all night watching TV news reports for updates.

Sarah McGough said: "Charlie got moved from her apartment into a Disney hotel and has also volunteered to work the whole time it is happening, so she’s been calming down guests and helping out where she can.

“I’m extremely proud of her. Although I’ve been terrified as well the whole family has been up all night keeping our eye out for updates,” she told our sister newspaper The Skegness Standard.

Charlie, who comes from Hogsthorpe, near Skegness, has been on a summer work placement at the Swan and Dolphin resort within the Walt Disney complex in Orlando.

The storm, which is now Category 1 and heading north, is weakening in power but has seen five people die and left more than four million people without power in Florida.

Irma has caused widespread destruction across the Caribbean with winds of up to 185mph.