Family 'very concerned' for missing Leeds man

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 21-year-old Joshua Wilson, from Stanningley, who was reported missing shortly after 4pm yesterday when his family raised concerns.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white vest top.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are very concerned for Joshua's welfare and urgently need to trace him and check that he is okay. We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries to try to establish his whereabouts and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 1232 of June 8.