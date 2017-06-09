Family 'very concerned' for missing Selby man

Concerns are growing for a potentially vulnerable Selby man who has been reported missing from home.

Aaron Parkin, 26, was last seen in the Fulford Road area of York at around 5pm on Thursday.

Police enquiries have confirmed he had a meal at the city centre Pizza Hut restaurant at around 6.20pm the same day.

But Mr Parkin did not return to his home on Mirkhill Road in Selby and he has not been seen or heard from since. He was reported missing just after midnight.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "His family are very concerned for his welfare and say it is out of character for him to stay away from home. They believe he could be vulnerable as he is without his medication.

"Extensive police enquiries and searches are being carried out in the effort to find Aaron.

"Members of the public are urged to assist the search and to report any possible sighting immediately."

Mr Parkin is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, with a heavy build, brown hair and a thick brown beard. It is believed he could be wearing a blue shirt, black trousers, white trainers and possibly may have a high-visibility jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to urgently call on 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote both “Aaron Parkin” and reference number 12170100080.