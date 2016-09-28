Family yarn business to double its manufacturing capacity with move

A FAMILY-run yarn business which was founded in 1907 is set to double its manufacturing capacity with a move to new premises.

Laxtons, which made headlines when it brought its production back to the UK in 2010, has outgrown its existing home in just six years.

The business will now celebrate its 110th year with a move to a purpose-built 16,000 sq ft spinning factory at Baildon in spring 2017. The relocation will bring the whole team together in a single building and provide space for the installation of new equipment as part of a planned expansion of the business.

Laxtons makes fancy and worsted wool yarns for hand knitting, upholstery and clothing, and counts among its clients many hand and machine knitting brands including Debbie Bliss, Erika Knight and John Lewis, along with clothing brands such as Chanel, Jaeger and Jack Wills. The business has invested heavily in spinning equipment and in-house training of specialist operatives, producing higher quality materials and a lower carbon footprint than imported alternatives.

Owner James Laxton said: “We are already in the process of extending our product range and increasing our customer base, and require additional space as soon as possible to continue that expansion. The acquisition of this new facility represents a major investment for Laxtons and is clear demonstration of the upward trajectory we have been on since bringing our manufacturing operation back to the UK.

“We will be further investing in new equipment to allow us to grow the upholstery and clothing yarn ranges, and have already added an additional shift and a number of trainees to the rota to help cope with demand.”

Russells Construction has started building the new factory at Sapper Jordan Rossi Park in Baildon. Laxtons will relocate 24 staff from the existing premises at Gordon Mills in Guiseley next year.

Mark Taylforth, director of developer Pendle Russells which is delivering the business park, said: “Laxtons is a huge success story for UK manufacturing.”