Famous magician to appear in Leeds shop for book signing event

A West Yorkshire magician who rose to television fame is to sign copies of his new book in a Leeds city centre shop.

Dynamo hails from the Delph Hill estate on the outskirts of Bradford and became known for spectacular feats such as walking on water across the River Thames and levitating in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

On Wednesday, October 25 he will appear at the WHSmith store on Lands Lane to sign The Book of Secrets, an illustrated guide to modern magic. It is officially released on November 2.

The magician said: “I’ve been fascinated with magic since I was a young kid so I’m incredibly proud to be able to pass down some of what I’ve learnt to the next generation. Magic is a powerful tool when used in the right way, especially for young people as it helps to develop patience and confidence and is ultimately a skill you can take anywhere. Although The Book of Secrets contains many easy to learn effects that you can use to amaze your friends, it also includes lots of insider knowledge and guidance that will help you on your path to becoming a magician of the future.”

Steven Frayne, 34, starred in his Dynamo: Magician Impossible show between 2011 to 2014.