Famous poets for new festival in Ripon

The winners of the first Ripon Poetry Festival competition which will see visits by Michael Rosen and Kate Fox have now been unveiled.

Judged by local poets Elizabeth Spearman, David McAndrew and Andy Croft, the winners will receive hundreds of pounds worth of books in prizes.

The best of the entries will be collected in a book, Ripon Yarns, published during the festival and launched at the Curzon Cinema on Saturday, October 14.

Everyone who has a poem in the book will receive a free copy. The winners are:

Under 11 - First Prize: Oliver Woodford, The Summer of Ripon.

Second Prize: Grewelthorpe Primary School, A Quiet Village.

Third Prize: Eddie Cassell, Ripon Morris Dancers.

11-16 - First Prize: Ned Archie Hasson, The Whispers.

Second prize: Lilian Housley, City of Ripon.

16-plus - Ted Flexman, Clean Snow.

John Cockshaw, 5 Ripon Haikus.

Shari Lawrence Pfleeger, Yorkshire: Sonnets of Splendour.

Festival organiser Andy Croft said the standard of entries had been impressive.

He said: “‘We really enjoyed judging the competition. There were some remarkable poems here – clever, entertaining, moving and well-crafted.

“We are looking forward to meeting all the poets during the festival.”

Highlights of the festival programme include readings by best-selling and popular poets Michael Rosen and Kate Fox, poetry-workshops for children at the Workhouse, Courthouse and Police museums and the screening of a film-poem set in Ripon.

Running from October 13-15, other festival events include a guided Wilfred Owen Walk, book-launches, pop-up readings, an evening of poetry from Syria and a poetry performance in the Leper Hospital.

Tickets for all the events are available from the Little Ripon Bookshop in person or by phone on 01765 606689.