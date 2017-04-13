Fancy performing at popular Yorkshire music festival? Get your application in soon

The longest running free music festival in Yorkshire is back this July.

And bands and performers who want to take to the stage have just days left to apply for a spot.

Clarence Park Festival will be held at The Bandstand on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield on July 29 and 30.

Music starts at noon each day and the festival runs through to 9pm.

Visitors can expect an eclectic mix of live music and DJ sets.

The deadline to apply to play is Sunday, April 23.

To register, log on to www.themusiccollective.co.uk

Organisers are also looking for businesses to sponsor the event.

They said: “Wakefield Music Collective who give their time voluntarily each year to put on this festival are working hard to make it a great one again.

”However without sponsors it cannot go ahead. If you are a local business or organisation and would like to support the event with sponsorship please call us on 01924 695060 or 07913170445 to discuss a package that will suit you.”