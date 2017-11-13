Farmer’s gratitude to air ambulance after freak arm accident

A North York Moors farmer who was airlifted to hospital after a freak accident almost caused the loss of his arm has thanked those who came to his aid.

Fencing contractor John Hardisty was working on a neighbour’s farm in Westerdale when his arm got trapped between his tractor’s post driver and a stone post.

Efforts to save his arm made by medics onboard Yorkshire Air Ambulance were filmed for an episode of Helicopter ER, which airs tonight on Really.

“I was putting in a wooden post at the side of the stone one and reached over the top to make sure it was straight when the post driver came down for some reason and trapped my arm,” said the 67-year- old.

“I think my jacket must have caught the lever but fortunately the guy I was working for was there. He’s also a vet so knew straight away that I’d done some major damage and called the emergency services.”

Mr Hardisty was airlifted to the James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, where he underwent a six-hour operation to start repairing a fractured ulna, radius and thumb. He has since had skin grafts and further surgery on his thumb which has meant he has not been able to work since the accident six months ago.

Mr Hardisty said: “I have a small farm as well as being a fencing contractor and I’m used to being so active but I’m very grateful to my neighbours and cousins who have looked after me. I’m also really grateful to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. I was losing a lot of blood and they got me to hospital in six minutes. It would have been 30 to 40 minutes by road and in remote communities like this you really see the value of what they do.”