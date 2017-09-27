Farmer's hay store 'spontaneously combusts' in Harrogate

Have your say

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a farm in Harrogate after a hay store caught fire.

The fire, at the agricultural building in Moor Lane, Great Ouseburn, started at around 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough were called to the scene, where they found hay on fire inside the building.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said the cause was believed to be a "spontaneous combustion."

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two hose reels, pitchforks and the farmer’s machinery.