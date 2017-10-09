Farmers’ recipe book urges us to cook from scratch

Families are being urged to cook from scratch more often, using quality, seasonal ingredients from British farms, in a new recipe booked backed by Yorkshire farmers.

The stories of South Yorkshire pig producer Anna Longthorp and West Yorkshire rhubarb grower Janet Oldroyd are told in the newly published ‘Countryside Kitchen: Farm, Food, Fork’ book which features almost 80 recipes devoted to showcasing the finest seasonal British ingredients.

Launched by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), the book profiles farmer from around the country as well as their produce.

Ms Longthorp, who farms near Doncaster, combines running her free-range pork business with a busy life as a single mother, said she hoped the book would help demonstrate the skills and care that go into producing British food and show why it always makes sense to buy British and get behind British food producers.

Ms Oldroyd grows internationally protected Yorkshire forced rhubarb in forcing sheds in Wakefield, as first established by her great-grandfather.

She said: “Hopefully our involvement will help illustrate the work that goes into producing one of Yorkshire’s real specialities and encourage more people to seek out the fabulous produce of our region.”

The book has a foreword from Countryfile presenter and farmer Adam Henson and is available via the NFU Countryside website.