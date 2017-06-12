Farming leader’s open letter to Michael Gove

National Farmers’ Union president Meurig Raymond has written an open letter to new Environment Secretary Michael Gove to spell out the support the industry needs from government.

The union chief seized on the former Justice Secretary’s appointment at the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to highlight how farming is arguably the sector of the economy that will be most impacted by Brexit.

NFU president, Meurig Raymond, said he was seeking early talks with Mr Gove as he presses for assurances for farmers.

Mr Raymond also warned the politician that farmers need certainty as soon as possible that the government will make Britain’s EU divorce a success for British food and farming.

Mr Gove, who has been branded “entirely unfit” to be Environment Secretary by Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, was outspoken about the protection he would offer farmers post-Brexit during his ill-fated attempt to win last year’s Tory leadership election.

Then, he said that the current payments that British farmers receive in support from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) would be matched by the government and there would be less “red tape” for them to deal with.

Speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post last July, Mr Gove said: “There would be no reduction in what people get from the CAP but what we do want to look at is the bureaucracy which leads to delays in payments. So we would want to keep the money and not the bureaucracy.”

We look forward to working with you to create a new wider policy framework that better delivers for British food and farming - and for our nation. Meurig Raymond, president of the National Farmers’ Union.

Andrea Leadsom has vacated the role of Environment Secretary and has been appointed as the Leader of the House of Commons. Picture by James Hardisty.

Almost a year later, and with Mr Gove a shock appointment in his new role during Theresa May’s Cabinet reshuffle following last week’s General Election, NFU leader Mr Raymond has called for him to give the farming community fresh assurances about the future.

In his letter, Mr Raymond wrote: “On behalf of the 55,000 members of the NFU, may I offer you my sincere congratulations on your appointment as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. We look forward to working with you, alongside our friends and colleagues from the Food and Drink Federation, as well as other food and farming organisations at a critical time for our industry.”

He continued: “We are looking to Defra; to work with us and our members, to champion farming within the Government and to work closely with the devolved governments across the UK. Our shared aim is to ensure a productive, progressive and profitable future for British farmers and assurance to British consumers.”

Explaining what the industry needed from Brexit, the Pembrokeshire-based farming leader added: “With farming arguably the sector most impacted by Brexit, NFU members need certainty as soon as possible that this Government will make Brexit a success for British food and farming. To achieve our potential, we need a future post-Brexit trade arrangement that delivers the best possible access to the vital EU market, as well as continued access to a competent and reliable workforce. With your experience in reforming policy environments we look forward to working with you to create a new wider policy framework that better delivers for British food and farming - and for our nation.

“We are also calling on the new Government to support British farming through a number of other measures; Bovine TB continues to blight the UK’s livestock sector which is why it is so important that the Government’s 25-Year TB Eradication strategy is implemented in full.

“Licensing and access to plant protection products is another area of concern for UK farmers; the NFU has consistently advocated for regulation to be based on robust, scientific evidence and consequently I very much hope you will be able to give your support to the reauthorisation of glyphosate which is a very important product for British farmers to have access to.

“Later this summer, the NFU will launch its Rural Crime Manifesto where we highlight the very serious impact of issues like fly-tipping, theft and hare coursing for farms and rural communities.

“I look forward to tackling these challenges and meeting you at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Farming lobby groups had called for a ‘big name’ appointment to give Defra a strong leader heading into the Brexit process and the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) welcomed Mr Gove’s arrival at the department.

The association’s national chairman, James Gray, has also written to Mr Gove to welcome him to his new position and to seek an early meeting to discuss the priorities for agriculture and its tenanted sector.

TFA chief executive George Dunn said: “The Prime Minister has placed a political heavyweight and prominent Brexiter in Defra and we look forward to working with Michael Gove in the weeks and months ahead.

“It will be important that he gets up to speed quickly on the challenges faced by the agricultural industry and its determination to play its part in securing a successful future for Britain after we have left the EU. He would do well to start his briefing by taking some time to attend the Cereals Event which takes place this week in Lincolnshire. We would be delighted to welcome him onto our stand for an early discussion.”

Previous government positions held by Mr Gove include Shadow Minister for Housing and Planning, Education Secretary, Chief Whip and then Justice Secretary after the 2015 General Election.

A prominent ‘Brexiteer’, he replaces Andrea Leadsom, who spent less than a year in post, having been appointed as Environment Secretary by the-then newly installed PM Theresa May on July 14 last year.

Mrs Leadsom has been named as the new Leader of the House of Commons, while her own predecessor in the post of Environment Secretary, Leeds-raised Elizabeth Truss, moved from her role as Justice Secretary to become Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

