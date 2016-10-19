Fashion brands to make debuts at refurbished Meadowhall

MEADOWHALL owner British Land has secured over 21,000 sq ft of new lettings and expansions in the last three months as the first phase of the shopping centre’s £60m refurbishment nears completion.

Hawes & Curtis, Ghost London and Nespresso are moving into the centre, while JD Sports and Virgin Holidays are increasing their store footprints.

Meanwhile, The Entertainer has returned and Pret A Manger is launching its first cafe at Meadowhall along with new coffee chain Coffika, which will be making its UK debut.

Completing the additions is a hat-trick of openings in the Oasis Dining Quarter, with Barburrito, Wrapchic and Subway all making Meadowhall debuts.

Richard Crowther, asset manager for British Land, said: “As we continue to increase Meadowhall’s choice and variety, the mass of new signings is testament to our status as the number one shopping destination in the region.”

Touker Suleyman, chairman of Ghost London, which is also opening a store in the new Victoria Gate centre in Leeds, added: “Meadowhall is a great location for us. As a leading regional fashion and retail destination, it was the perfect choice for us to open our second standalone store outside London as part of our northern store portfolio expansion. We continue to grow the brand from strength-to-strength and the new site will become a top performer.”

The news coincides with the first phase of the centre’s £60m refurbishment programme nearing completion, with both levels of the arcade, from M&S to the central dome, undergoing a makeover. Designed by architect BDP, the work aims to update and declutter the malls.