Father and ex-husband of Bradford woman killed in Pakistan ‘should face charges’

The ex-husband and father of a Bradford woman killed in Pakistan should be tried on rape and murder charges, according to a police inquiry.

The report, shared with The Associated Press, described the killing of Samia Shahid as “premeditated, cold-blooded murder”.

It accuses Mrs Shahid’s father Muhammad Shahid of standing guard while her ex-husband, Choudhry Shakeel, raped her. The report said they then killed her together.

The report also seeks the extradition of Mrs Shahid’s mother and sister from the UK.

Mrs Shahid, 28, had travelled from Bradford in July to visit family when she was found dead of what were initially assumed to be natural causes, and buried in a local cemetery in the village of Pandori in the country’s eastern Punjab province.

But a fresh inquiry was ordered by the Pakistan government after her husband Syed Mukhtar Kazam publicly accused her family of killing her because they opposed Mrs Shahid’s decision to divorce her first husband in 2014 and marry him.

Her father and ex-husband were arrested in Pakistan last month, but have not been formally charged.