Faulty freezer catches fire in Harrogate home

Three crews were sent to a Harrogate home this morning after a freezer caught fire.

The ground floor and cellar of a Harrogate home were filled with smoke when a freezer caught fire this morning.

Crews from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough were sent to the three story property in Chatsworth Road just after 6am.

Investigations found the fire began in the display section of a small domestic freezer in the cellar.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the freezer was partially damaged by fire and there was light smoke damage throughout the cellar and ground floor.

He said the cause was believed to be an electrical fault with the freezer.

