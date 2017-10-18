Faye teams up with Alesha Dixon to encourage young entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneur Faye Savory has joined forces with Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon to encourage unemployed young people to look at setting up their own business.

Ms Savory launched her bespoke gift box business BearHugs after receiving support from The Prince’s Trust. She is now calling for more young people to explore their business ideas.

The trust has now launched an online platform for young people who may not be able to access face-to-face courses because of health issues, family or caring responsibilities or because they live in a remote area. They can access support via a tablet, PC or phone.

Ms Savory, who is from Sheffield, appears alongside pop star Alesha Dixon in a video promoting the new online platform.

Ms Dixon, a Prince’s Trust ambassador, said: “It was great to spend time on the shoot with such an inspiring and driven group of young people.

“Their businesses were diverse but every one of them showed that a good idea, combined with the right guidance is a winning combination when it comes to making a success of self-employment.”

The campaign is being backed by NatWest which has been instrumental in bringing the new Prince’s Trust Online platform to life.

Ms Savory received support from the trust after she was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Prior to that she was working as a speech and language therapist.

It affected her mobility and her ability to carry out normal day-to-day tasks. Ms Savory came up with the idea for BearHugs while trying to stay productive by blogging and making jewellery.

She said: “The guidance The Prince’s Trust gave me has been invaluable. They’ve given me purpose and have helped me turn my little idea into a life-changing reality.”