Fear and loathing as Hollywood reacts to a Trump White House

Madonna has warned Donald Trump supporters that “we never give in”, while Katy Perry called for “revolution” as celebrities voiced dismay over the controversial Republican’s election to the White House.

Lady Gaga, Harry Potter author JK Rowling, singer Cher and Lily Allen vented their feelings on Twitter, while Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane said that next stop was “President Kim Kardashian”.

Queen of Pop Madonna, who had campaigned for Hillary Clinton, said that the fight was not over.

Watch live: Trump poised at White House gates

“A New Fire Is Lit. We Never Give Up. We Never Give In,” she wrote on Twitter.

Singer Perry said that she was “gonna cry my false eye lashes off tonight” and called for “revolution”.

“The revolution is coming ... Rise up ... We will never be silenced. #LoveTrumpsHate,” she wrote.

The Roar singer added: “Do not sit still. Do not weep. Move. We are not a nation that will let hate lead us.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman wrote “someone give me hope” and quoted Anne Frank’s words: “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”

She added as the results were called: “Putin’s gonna win this thing” and “When do we start Googling ‘What is Brexit?’”

Donald Trump has taken four key swing states, including Florida

Lady Gaga, who was pictured looking upset after apparently staging a protest against Trump outside Trump Tower, wrote: “Say a prayer America.”

Harry Potter author JK Rowling wrote: “I’ve been called bitch, ‘libtard’ and plenty more tonight. Quite proud really; who’d want these people’s approval? #DegenerateArmy.”

She added: “The easy thing is to keep your head down and let the bullies run amok. The right thing to do is to challenge racism, misogyny and hatred.”

British comic James Corden wrote that he was experiencing “Brexit feelings”.

Donald Trump has taken four key swing states, including Florida

Singer Cher wrote: “World will never be the same. I feel sad for the young.”

Lily Allen tweeted that neighbouring Canada had “better build a wall”.

And she added: “Listening to my babies singing away to each other on the baby monitor, the world is a darker place than the one they went to sleep in. Sad.”

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted: “I truly cannot visualise the rambling, incoherent creature I saw at the debates now addressing the nation from the Oval Office.”

He added: “Some didn’t like Bush. Some didn’t like Obama. But this is different. Forget dislike. Many are genuinely fearful now. This is new.

“Ain’t nowhere to go from here but President Kim Kardashian.”

Donald Trump has taken four key swing states, including Florida

Ex-American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson wrote: “I have never been more nervous/scared in my life. “

Upset singer Ariana Grande wrote that the results were “utterly terrifying”, adding: “I am in tears.”

Singer Demi Lovato referred to the fictional political crisis manager character in US TV series Scandal, writing: “Where is #OliviaPope when you need her?”

Actress Kristen Bell was unhappy, tweeting: “Anyone else wanna puke?”

And actor Chris Evans called Trump a “bully”, tweeting: “This is an embarrassing night for America. We’ve let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We’ve let a bully set our course. I’m devastated.”

TV producer Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy, wrote: “Um, America?

“Really, people? Anyone can be President? Anyone? Any-one?

“No but seriously: This many of you don’t mind the body-part grabbing xenophobic man who says ‘there’s my black over there?’”

Mad Men star January Jones posted a picture of herself looking glum, adding: “How do we explain this to our children? #atleastpotisnowlegaleverywhere #gonnaneedit”

Judd Apatow wrote: “After the wonderful Obamas it is going to be horrifying to see that awful family in the White House. It’s like a John Waters movie.”

He added: “One thing I do not want to watch right now-- comedy about any of this. That’s how terrifying and disappointing this is.”

Actress Jessica Chastain wrote: “The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism and sexism. The question is, what do we do now?”

Actor Johnny Galecki wrote on Instagram: “Well done, voters who didn’t do any homework but only voted a recognisable name.

“And shame on the Hillary supporters who thought we had it in the bag and didn’t go to the polls. I am heartbroken and extremely concerned for our country’s future.”

Actress Zendaya wrote: “I have nothing to say ... I can’t believe what I’m seeing ... I can’t sleep. A shame.”

She added: “Speechless ... petrified ... heartbroken ... weary. I don’t know what to say or what to do. I guess I just never knew how many people in this country didn’t love other people in this country.”